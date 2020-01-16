Dan + Shay join all-star Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest lineup

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC/Mitch HaasethDan + Shay are among the newest acts to be added to the lineup for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The star-studded, three-day event will take place at Miami’s waterfront AmericanAirlines Arena. It kicks off Friday, Jan. 31 and lasts until the big game that Sunday.

The country duo are planning to perform on Saturday, February 1, on the eve of the Super Bowl itself. They’ll share the bill with pop rock superstars Maroon 5, who played Super Bowl halftime last year.

Other artists performing include rap legend Snoop Dogg and rock stalwarts Guns N' Roses, who will hit the stage on Friday. The bill for game day features some of today’s biggest names in hip hop, including headlining artist DJ Khaled.

Dan + Shay’s performance will come at the end of an eventful week for the country duo. The Sunday before the Super Bowl, they’re headed to the 2020 Grammy Awards, where they're nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, both for their hit “Speechless.”

The three-day party leading up to the Super Bowl will also feature appearances from athletes and celebrities, as well as an array of ticketing options and premium packages for fans. For more details, visit the Fest’s website.

