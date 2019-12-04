Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Toby Keith unveiled as 2020 Country Jam headliners

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe weather outside may be frightful, but country stars are already starting to firm up their festival plans for next summer. Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Toby Keith have all been announced as headlining artists for Country Jam in 2020.

Other artists set to take the Country Jam stage next year include Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Clay Walker, Blanco Brown, Jo Dee Messina, Craig Morgan, Meghan Patrick, Stephanie Quayle, Kyle Daniel and Rayne Johnson.

Additionally, the festival will announce a fourth headlining act and two more performers early next month. The multi-stage event is set to take place on June 18-21, 2020 at the Jam Ranch, which sits just outside of Grand Junction, CO.

Tickets and campsite packages go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, December 5. Fans can choose from a wide array of general admission, VIP and reserved tickets at various price points. To view all the fan experience options, visit Country Jam’s website.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.