Dan + Shay, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are in the running at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe nominations for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 were unveiled today, and country act Dan + Shay gets a mention in the category of Favorite Music Collaboration. They’re nominated for “10,000 Hours,” their massively popular duet with pop star Justin Bieber.

Dan + Shay aren’t the only country names in the Favorite Music Collaboration category: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus also scored a nod for their 2019 juggernaut, “Old Town Road.”

The latter song has notched a slew of accolades since its release early last year, including, most recently, two Grammy Awards in January. Billy, Nas and a long list of special guests also performed the song in a epic, star-studded moment during the awards show.

While “10,000 Hours” is a newer release, it’s already on track to become a major career milestone for Dan + Shay. Last month, the song went #1 across multiple country charts, and became the fastest country single of 2019 to earn platinum U.S. certification, with 1,000,000 track equivalents.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will take place on March 22 at 7:30 PM ET, broadcast live from the Forum in Inglewood, California. Chance the Rapper is set to host.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.