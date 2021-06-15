Dan + Shay, Luke Combs & more to receive ACM Honors

ABC

Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Lady A and Rascal Flatts are among the 2021 ACM Honors recipients.

Luke is slated to receive the Gene Weed Milestone Award for his outstanding achievements in the genre by becoming the first artist to have his first 10 singles reach #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The “Tequila” singing duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will be bestowed with the Jim Reeves International Award for their impressive global streaming numbers with hits like “10,000 Hours,” and previous sold-out U.K. tours, while Rascal Flatts is set to be honored with the esteemed Cliffie Stone Icon Award for advancing the popularity of country music throughout their 20-year career.

Lady A will receive the Gary Harber Lifting Lives Award for their philanthropic efforts through Lady Aid and working with ACM Lifting Lives. Loretta Lynn has been selected for the Poet’s Award, which recognizes songwriters and the impact they’ve made on the genre through their lyrics, with Toby Keith selected for the Merle Haggard Spirit Award for his individuality that embodies the spirit of the country legend.

The honorees will be presented with their awards at the ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 25. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Additionally, ACM is moving its annual Party For a Cause event to Nashville for the first time to coincide with the ACM Honors. The series of charitable events that raise money for ACM Lifting Lives typically occurs in Las Vegas during the ACM Awards, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

