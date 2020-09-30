Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and more stars will perform at the 2020 CMT Music Awards

Courtesy CMT

CMT has announced its first round of performers at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.



Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and Maren Morris will all take the stage during the show, which happens October 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. CMT unveiled its first batch of performers just days after sharing the full nominations list for the awards show.

All six of the performers that are confirmed to play the 2020 CMT Music Awards are also nominees. Ashley and Dan + Shay are two of the most-nominated artists at this year’s ceremony, with mentions in three categories each.



Kane, Little Big Town and Maren Morris each scored two nominations at the show. Kane is up for two separate videos in the Collaborative Video of the Year category, while Maren is nominated as a solo artist for Female Video of the Year and as a band mate in the Highwomen for Group Video of the Year.



Little Big Town joins her in the Group Video of the Year category, and is also in the running to win Video of the Year, the show’s most coveted honor. LBT will vie for that trophy alongside fellow performers Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay.



Meanwhile, in addition to his performing duties, Luke is in the running for Male Video of the Year.



More performers and this year’s host will be announced at a later date. You can vote for your favorite artists in all categories now.

By Carena Liptak

