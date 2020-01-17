Dan + Shay notch CMA International Awards nomination following global hit '10,000 Hours'

Catherine Powell, Warner Music Nashville

Catherine Powell, Warner Music NashvilleIn their seven years as a duo, Dan + Shay have achieved worldwide success, and now they’ve got the accolades to prove it. The pair have been nominated for International Artist Achievement Award at the 2020 CMA International Awards.

The recognition comes as their new duet with pop superstar Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” tops 600 million global streams. In China alone, the song hit 100 million streams at a lightning-fast pace.

“There are people in nearly every corner of the Earth who are craving what we have to share, and Dan + Shay are doing everything they can, from touring to content creation to music rollout, at the highest level to make sure they’re serving their fans,” Warner Music CEO John Esposito says in a statement. “Their impact is evidenced by the fact that ‘10,000 Hours’ just reached 100 million streams in China -- in half the time it usually takes a massive hit to get there.”

The International Artist Achievement Award celebrates U.S.-based artists who develop their fan base and expand the country genre internationally. Awards are voted on by CMA members across the world, and ceremony proceedings will take place in several events in several international locations, beginning in March 2020.

