Dan + Shay pull out of rescheduled Stagecoach Festival date: 'We are bummed'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe rescheduling of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival means that at least one major act will no longer appear at the event.

As previously reported, in light of growing concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Stagecoach moved the festival, originally scheduled for April, to October 23-25. Many of the festival's announced participants -- like Thomas Rhett, for example -- have confirmed that they'll be there for those new dates.

However, Stagecoach’s newly rescheduled fall dates will be down at least one superstar act.

Dan + Shay shared their sad news with fans on Twitter, saying that although they hated to miss their Stagecoach appearance, they already had other plans for the new date.

“We are bummed to announce that we will no longer be performing at Stagecoach this year due to its rescheduled date falling inside of our previously announced tour,” they wrote. “We tried our best to move things around, but the logistics were simply not possible.”

They went on to encourage fans to attend the festival anyway, describing the lineup as “amazing,” and adding that they always enjoy participating in the California festival.

“Stagecoach is one of our favorite shows to play, and we truly wish we could be there to enjoy the weekend with all you,” the duo noted.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.