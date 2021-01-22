Dan + Shay put an a cappella spin on their favorite new Morgan Wallen song, “Sand in My Boots”

ABC/Image Group LA

Like lots of country fans, the bandmates of Dan + Shay can’t stop spinning Morgan Wallen’s newly-released Dangerous: The Double Album. So much so, in fact, that the pair decided to lend their trademark vocal harmonies to an a cappella rendition of their favorite track, “Sand in My Boots.”

Duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney uploaded the results to social media as a fan tribute this week, with a black and white split image of the two of them singing the song’s chorus.



“Can’t stop listening to to ‘Sand in My Boots’ by Morgan Wallen so figured we’d sing it for y’all,” Dan + Shay wrote alongside their post. “Songs like this are why we fell in love with country music.”

The song is one of a whopping 30 tracks included on Morgan’s sophomore effort, which arrived in early January and also includes his chart-topping single “More Than My Hometown.” Elsewhere, the project features a handful of songs co-written by fellow artist Thomas Rhett, plus one track co-written by Eric Church and a duet with Chris Stapleton.



For their part, Dan + Shay also know a little something about the top spot on country radio. Earlier this week, their current single “I Should Probably Go to Bed” hit number-one.

can’t stop listening to “sand in my boots” by @morganwallen so figured we’d sing it for y’all. songs like this are why we fell in love with country music. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i7k7c7swZC — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 22, 2021





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.