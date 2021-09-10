Dan + Shay resume The (Arena) Tour with sold-out show

Patrick Tracy

Dan + Shay are back, and better than ever. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, celebrated the return of their highly-anticipated The (Arena) Tour with a sold-out show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in Greenville, SC.

“Just wanna say thank y’all for the love tonight,” Dan + Shay said after the show. “We needed it more than you know.”

Dan + Shay were one of the first acts last year to announce they were canceling their tour, as cases of COVID-19 began to rise, vowing even then to make their shows better than ever in 2021.

“This tour is so important to us,” Dan said on Twitter at the time. “We’ve worked our entire lives to get to this position … We promise when we come back in 2021, the shows will be even bigger and even better than they were before.”

It’s a big week for Dan + Shay. In addition to resuming life on the road, they also received a CMA Award nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year, a category they share with Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Brooks & Dunn and Maddie & Tae.

