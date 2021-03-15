Dan + Shay set record with third Grammy win

Catherine Powell

Dan + Shay made history as they collected their third Grammy Award on Sunday night.

When the duo accepted the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaborative hit with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” they became the first act to win in the category three consecutive times. They previously took home the prize in 2020 and 2019 for back-to-back #1 hits “Speechless” and “Tequila,” respectively.

“WE WON A GRAMMY THANK Y’ALL SO MUCH FOR THIS. extra emotional this year,” the duo shared on Instagram after winning the award.

“10,000 Hours” reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart and peaked inside the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also made history when it debuted at#3 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, making it the highest-charting non-holiday country song in the chart’s history.

The crossover song serves as the lead single off Dan + Shay’s upcoming fourth studio album.

By Cillea Houghton

