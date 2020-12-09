Dan + Shay stuff their stockings with “Take Me Home for Christmas” all-genre chart success

Warner Music Nashville

It’ll be a very merry Christmas for Dan + Shay this year, as the duo are topping their tree with a new holiday chart milestone. Their original song “Take Me Home for Christmas” climbed to the top of iTunes’ all-genre Top Holiday Songs chart this week.

The song has notched 10 million global streams to date — not bad for a duo who made their original holiday music debut this year, putting out a two-pack of holiday cheer that also included their solemn “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”



But in a new, holiday-themed conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the pair reveal that writing their holiday music offered just as much joy to them as the finished product does to their fans.

“Especially right now with all the craziness that’s going on, I feel like it was pretty therapeutic for us to sit down and think of a better time,” the band’s Shay Mooney reveals of their songwriting process. “Christmas is, like, the only thing that can save 2020 at this point, so it was kind of cool to…reminisce and put ourselves in our happy place. I think everyone has memories tied to Christmas.”

Dan + Shay have plenty to look forward once we put 2020 behind us. The duo is once again nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a title they’ve held on to for two consecutive years.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.