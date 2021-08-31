Dan + Shay tease potential collaboration with Carrie Underwood

Warner Music Nashville

Do Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood have a collaboration in the works?

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning duo posted a video of a live orchestra playing in the studio, and tagged the fellow superstar alongside the raised-eyes emoji. Carrie replied to the video with a winking-face emoji, and the post sent fans into a frenzy speculating what the two acts have up their sleeves.

“I’m not readyyy this is gonna be crazyyyy,” one fan writes in the comments section, while another adds, “the VOCALS are gonna slay so hard I cannot handle this,” and yet another suggests that a collaboration of this caliber has the power to “break the internet.”

Earlier in the day, Dan + Shay incited speculation when they posted a throwback photo on their Instagram Stories of them with Carrie at the 2019 American Music Awards.

News of the possible collaboration comes weeks after Dan + Shay dropped their chart-topping new album, Good Things, which features their hit Grammy-winning collaboration with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours.” Meanwhile, Carrie’s latest collaboration with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is racing up the country charts.

