Dan + Shay tease something big in the works: “Good things are coming”

John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT

It’s been just over three years since Dan + Shay put out their career-defining, self-titled 2018 album, and they’ve been hard at work on a follow-up. Earlier this month, they tweeted, “Just finished our best album yet.”

And while it’s not clear whether or not they’re ready to share more details, Dan + Shay have indicated they’ve got an announcement in the works. The group started teasing something on their social media this week, telling fans to be on the lookout for news coming tonight at 6 p.m. CT.

They’ve told fans when to expect their announcement, but Dan + Shay have kept pretty tight-lipped about what that announcement might be. A teaser video shows an epic but vague montage of clips and images. We see a silhouetted figure who looks an awful lot like Shay Mooney riding a bicycle, flowers floating on water, and both band mates relaxing by a pool.

A follow-up teaser clip builds on the aesthetics of the first video but is equally mysterious. A group of people ride bikes through the desert, as a collection of diverse families gather to watch.

“Good things are coming,” Dan + Shay cryptically captioned their second post.

To learn for sure what Dan + Shay are up to, tune into their socials tonight at 6 p.m. CT. In the meantime, the duo has released three non-album singles since their last album dropped. Two of those, “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and their Justin Bieber duet “10,000 Hours,” were back-to-back chart-topping hits.

