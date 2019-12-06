Dan + Shay to spend "10,000 Hours" on the ice at NHL Winter Classic

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay will provide the entertainment at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, an outdoor match up between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars that'll take place outdoors on New Year's Day at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

The duo will perform during the game's first intermission, and it'll be televised on NBC in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada at 2 p.m. ET. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Considering that Dan + Shay's latest hit "10,000 Hours" features Justin Bieber, who, being Canadian, is a massive hockey fan, perhaps it's not out of the realm of possibility that he might show up for the performance. We'll just have to wait and see.

The 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is the first regular NHL regular-season outdoor game for both teams, and is part of a tradition the league established in 2008.

And speaking of Bridgestone, Dan + Shay's 2020 headlining tour kicks off March 6 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

