Dan + Shay top multiple country charts with "10,000 Hours”

ABC/Mitch HaasethDan + Shay’s massively popular duet with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours,” continues to reach new milestones. The song is now #1 across multiple country charts, including the Billboard Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs, Country Digital Song Sales and the Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay chart.

It’s also the fastest country single of 2019 to hit 1,000,000 track equivalents, earning U.S. platinum certification. Abroad, “10,000 Hours” has also made its mark, netting over 650 million global streams and 100 million in China alone.

“When I got the news that 10,000 Hours was No.1 on Aircheck/Mediabase and all 4 Billboard Country Charts simultaneously, my mind was truly blown,” Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers says in a press release. “We know that it takes the support of a lot of people to make the stars align like this, and we’re incredibly grateful for every bit of it.”

Not a bad way to head into the Grammys weekend for the country duo, who are nominated for two awards. The ceremony airs Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

