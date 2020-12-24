Dan + Shay tuck another present under fans’ trees with cozy, acoustic “Take Me Home for Christmas” video

John Russell/CMA

Just in time for Christmas, Dan + Shay have one more musical offering to share. The duo released an acoustic performance video of “Take Me Home for Christmas,” one of a two-pack of holiday originals they shared earlier this year.

The acoustic version of “Take Me Home for Christmas” finds Dan + Shay singing the song holidays-style, cozied up in a festively decorated living room with a couple of good old friends accompanying them on keyboard and acoustic guitar.



“We wanna spend the night before singing ‘Take Me Home for Christmas’ acoustic at the farm with our ‘friends from the emo days’ friends,” the band shared on social media, along with a clip of the new performance. “Merry Christmas Eve, y’all!” they added.



Dan + Shay closed out 2020 with a festive one-two punch. Along with “Take Me Home for Christmas,” they also released a heartstring-tugging second original song, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.”





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.