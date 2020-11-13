Dan + Shay’s families co-star in cozy “Take Me Home for Christmas” music video

Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay band mates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney enlisted their families to make the music video for their holiday song, “Take Me Home for Christmas,” special.



The adorable holiday cheer starts right away, with Shay’s older son, three-year-old Asher, appearing at the top of the video to say, “Ladies and gentlemen, Dan + Shay!”



The fun continues as the two performers appear in holiday sweaters on the snowy stoops of neighboring brownstones, singing the lyrics of their new song amid a gentle snowfall. Soon, Dan and Shay’s real-life wives, Abby and Hannah, run outside to join them.

Interspersed with clips of the band mates in their dressing rooms donning Santa suits, the video culminates with each man surrounded by his family, enjoying the magic of the Christmas season. Even Dan and Abby’s four dogs get in on the holiday fun.



Dan + Shay released their original “Take Me Home for Christmas” earlier this month. Though they’ve never put out a full holiday album, they’re no strangers to musical Christmas cheer: In 2018, the duo cut a version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”





By Carena Liptak

