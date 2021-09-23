Dan + Shay’s fans take to ‘Good Things’ in record time on The (Arena) Tour

Catherine Powell

It’s hard to judge who was more excited for Dan + Shay to finally continue The (Arena) Tour, after being off the road for a year-and-a-half.

Fans snapped up tickets, selling out the first five shows earlier this month, while Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney brought along some Good Things, in the form of a new album.

“This is something we’ve dreamed of our entire lives, you know, being on stage in arenas,” Dan says. “And having a new album of new songs for the fans to sing along with us is the greatest feeling in the entire world.”

“You know, the album came out,” he continues, “and the fans had like 24 hours to learn these songs. And they were screaming as loud as any of our hits, which is like the most surreal thing.”

Good Things features nine new tracks — including their new single, “Steal My Love” — along with the number-one songs “10,000 Hours,” “I Should Probably Go to Bed,” and “Glad You Exist.”

“It validates all the hard work, all the sleepless nights,” Dan says of the fans’ reaction. “I mean, we were working 20 hours a day on this thing. I mean, my hair was falling out, I wasn’t sleeping. It was crazy.”

“But, you know, it’s all worth it when you get to stand on that stage again, and feel that love from the fans,” he adds.

The (Arena) Tour continues on Friday, with stops in Louisville, Kentucky; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Minneapolis, Minnesota this weekend.

