Dance teacher who exposed teen to HIV pleads guilty to statutory rape

A dance teacher from Tennessee has plead guilty to statutory rape and exposing a teen to HIV after he had unprotected sex with the teen on several occasions and failed to inform the teen of his HIV positive status.

John Conner III appeared in court earlier this week where he plead guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

According to the report, Conner who was 26 at the time, engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy he met online in 2015. Despite being diagnosed with HIV in 2012, Conner failed to inform the teen of his sexual status and had unprotected sex with the teen on several occasions in his vehicle.

The teen eventually joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, which were featured on the the Lifetime reality TV dance show “Bring It.”

During the teen’s time on the dance team, he and Conner continued to send each other explicit photos, and speak about their sexual exploits.

In August of 2016, the teen found out Conner’s sexual status and informed his parents of his relationship with the teacher and so they could take him to get tested.

According to prosecutors, the teen tested positive for HIV.

Officials say Conner has two similar cases pending.