Darius Rucker and more bring virtual music to children’s hospitals in new “Healing Through Music” series

ABC/Randy HolmesDarius Rucker, Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina are just a few of the country stars who will contribute their voices to a new series called “Healing Through Music,” launched this week by nonprofit organization Musicians on Call.

Over the course of the series, artists will deliver virtual performances for patients, nurses and doctors in children’s hospitals across the country. It’s the product of a partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

As the COVID-19 pandemic limits the amount of social interaction vulnerable patients can have with their friends and family, the role of music is more important than ever.

“Hospital patients are currently facing higher levels of isolation and caregivers are pulling double duty with both their traditional roles and COVID-19 response. In such a stressful environment music can have a profound positive impact,” explains Musicians on Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “With the support of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, and the help of many of Musicians on Call’s compassionate artist supporters, it is our honor to share the healing qualities of music with the people who need it most and bring joy during strenuous days.”

In addition to the country artists on deck to perform, a number of stars from other genres will perform as part of the series, including hip-hop star Jason Derulo and pop legend Sia.

Over the next four weeks, Musicians on Call and Hyundai Hope on Wheels will feature the surprise performances on their social media accounts every day at 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

