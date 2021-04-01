Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde + Eric Church sign on for a vaccine PSA to debut during the ACM Awards

ABC

Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde and Eric Church will appear in a new PSA spot encouraging country fans to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, Billboard reports.

The PSA is a partnership between the Ad Council and ACM Lifting Lives, which is the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic branch. The clip will debut during the 2021 ACM Awards, which takes place next month, and run throughout the summer.

The country music-focused clip will emphasize the ways in which the COVID-19 vaccine can further the return of live music. Eric has been especially vocal about his confidence in the shot, even posing for his dose of the vaccine on the cover of the latest Billboard issue.



“I view it as a God-sent miracle,” he says of the vaccine. “It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms.”



Darius, Eric and Ashley aren’t the first three country stars to contribute to an Ad Council PSA regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Willie Nelson recently lent a new recording of his “I’ll Be Seeing You” to soundtrack a sports-focused spot organized by the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.