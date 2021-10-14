Darius Rucker featured on carefree new song by singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’, “Good Strong Woman”

Rounder Records

Darius Rucker lends his voice to “Good Strong Woman,” a breezy new release off of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Keb’ Mo’’s forthcoming Good to Be album.

Gently lilting and optimistic, the song celebrates how beautiful life can be with the right partner.

“She will never leave you if you treat her right /She’ll be there in the morning ‘til the late of night,” Darius sings in his verse of the song. “She’s the kind that’s never gonna let you down/ Makes you put the brakes on the world around.”

Keb’ Mo’ co-wrote “Good Strong Woman” with Nashville writers Jason Gantt and Jason Nix, and Darius is one of a handful of country collaborators on Good to Be. Others include roots-leaning act Old Crow Medicine Show and actor/singer-songwriter Kristin Chenoweth. Vince Gill produced a portion of the new record, which will be out in January 2022.

For his part, Darius recently celebrated his latest number-one hit with another carefree anthem, “Beers and Sunshine.”

