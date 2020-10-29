Music News

By wirk |

Darius Rucker featured on lead single of Diane Warren's debut album

M_DariusRucker_10292020
David McClister

Darius Rucker is making an appearance on legendary songwriter Diane Warren‘s upcoming debut album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1

The country star is featured on the album’s lead single “Time Like This,” which will be released on November 10, Billboard reports. 

“Diane is such a legend, so I was absolutely honored when she called saying that she had me in mind for a song. It’s one of those things that just being asked to be part of her record, and especially such a great song like this, is just amazing,” Darius says. 

He stands alongside a multitude of other artists appearing on the record including Celine DionJohn LegendMary J. Blige and many more. 

Warren is one of music’s most accomplished songwriters, having written such well-known songs as “How Do I Live,” recorded by LeAnn RimesAerosmith‘s “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” and Cher‘s iconic “If I Could Turn Back Time,” among countless others.  

The Cave Sessions is expected to be released early next year. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.