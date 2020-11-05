Darius Rucker kicks back and takes a break in breezy “Beers and Sunshine” video

Capitol Records Nashville

Darius Rucker drops a much-needed dose of feel-good energy with his new music video for “Beers and Sunshine.”



The clip is a call to action for fans everywhere to take a break from the stress of everyday life, grab a couple of lawn chairs and perhaps a cold beverage or two and head out to the lake — or whatever their stress-relieving environment of choice might be.



“‘Cause everybody’s down in a world gone crazy / Don’t know how to fix it but I think maybe / Turn on the good times, turn off the TV / Yeah, the only BS I need is beers and sunshine,” Darius sings in his new single’s feel-good chorus.



It’s an especially appropriate message for the U.S. today. Tuesday’s presidential election winner has still not been called, with a handful of swing states still up in the air. While the stress of politics, the COVID-19 pandemic and more has everyone on edge, Darius’ song and accompanying video is a reminder that everybody needs to take a break from the world sometimes.

Darius will give “Beers and Sunshine” the live treatment during next week’s CMA Awards, performing the song as a duet with Lady A. In fact, the singer’s pulling double duty that night: He’s also co-hosting the awards show with Reba McEntire, and the two hosts also have a surprise performance planned.



You can watch the 2020 CMA Awards next Wednesday, November 11 at 8PM ET on ABC.

By Carena Liptak

