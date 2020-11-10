Darius Rucker reflects on "Times Like This" in new song with Diane Warren

BMG

Darius Rucker has teamed up with legendary songwriter Diane Warren on the first single from her upcoming debut album.

The track, called “Times Like This,” is about perservering through hard times. It was released in partnership with Wounded Warrior Project to commemorate Veteran’s Day. The video, filmed at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, also debuted Tuesday.

“There was only one artist I could imagine for it and that was Darius Rucker. When he agreed to do it, I was ecstatic and when I heard his vocal for the first time I could not believe what I was hearing,” Diane says in a statement.

“It is one of those once in a lifetime moments when the perfect song finds the perfect voice it was meant for. So proud to have it be my first single!”

“Diane is such a legend, so I was absolutely honored when she called saying that she had me in mind for a song,” adds Darius. “It’s one of those things that just being asked to be part of her record — and especially such a great song like this — is just amazing.”

“Times Like This” will appear on Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, due out in early 2021. The album also features contributing vocals from Celine Dion, Mary J. Blige, John Legend, Jason Derulo and many others.

Among the country hits Diane Warren has written: LeAnn Rimes‘ “How Do I Live,” Faith Hill’s “There You’ll Be” and Trisha Yearwood‘s “I’ll Still Love You More.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

