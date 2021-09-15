Darius Rucker says Kane Brown has the “it factor” on TIME100 list

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Music Business Association

Kane Brown has earned a spot TIME magazine’s prestigious TIME100 list, honoring the 100 most influential people of 2021. Darius Rucker penned the touching tribute to Kane.

“Kane Brown has that unquantifiable ‘it’ factor,” Darius praised. “He’s so laid-back and doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he also really cares about his craft and other people. And when it comes to his music, he can do that low, cool, borderline-rapping thing, and then he sings and his vocal ability just blows you away.”

Darius made great strides as a Black man in country music, strides that Darius sees Kane also achieving.

“I’m sure there are kids looking up to Kane right now just like when I looked up at Charley Pride,” Darius says. “One of the most pivotal moments of my career was when Charley shared some of the lessons he learned over the years with me … Kane is setting the bar so high for the next generation. I hope kids see him and now think, ‘I can do that.'”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.