Darius Rucker sends "Beers and Sunshine" to top 10 on 'Billboard' Country Airplay chart

Darius Rucker has scored his first top 10 country hit in two years.

The Hootie & the Blowfish star officially ascends into the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week as his latest single, “Beers and Sunshine,” moves up from #11 to #10.

The song marks the first time that Darius has appeared in the top 10 on the chart since 2018 when “For the First Time” claimed the #1 spot for a week.

“Beers and Sunshine” gives the South Carolina native his 12th top 10 hit on the chart, in addition to previous hits including “Alright,” “This,” “Wagon Wheel” and more.

The summery tune serves as the lead single off Darius’ impending sixth studio album. He performed the track during the 2020 CMA Awards where he was co-host alongside Reba McEntire.

By Cillea Houghton

