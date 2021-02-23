Darius Rucker shares some "Beers & Sunshine" with Lady A, as he grabs his tenth #1

David McClister

This week, it’s all “Beers and Sunshine” for Darius Rucker, as he claims his tenth number one as a solo country artist.

And if you think he takes it for granted, the pop superstar who most recently reunited with Hootie & the Blowfish for a new album and tour in 2019 says you couldn’t be more wrong.

“Are you kidding me? It probably means more to me now than it ever has. Man, I’m 54!” he laughs. “It goes back to when [Lady A‘s] Charles [Kelley] called me when George Strait retired, and told me I was the oldest guy on country radio.”

“It’s [even] better now,” Darius reflects. “And after really not being on the radio for two years… I was busy going with Hootie for two years and I didn’t know what was gonna happen when I came back.”

In fact, Darius’ close friend Charles, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood do the background vocals on “Beers and Sunshine.”

“I remember we finished the demo,” Darius explains, “and I sent it to Charles to find out what he thought of the song.”

“And Charles texted me back,” he continues, “‘Man, you should get us on it.’ I was like… “I was gonna ask you if you guys would come and sing on it.'”

“… And they do it, and then they make it great,” Darius adds.

Lady A’s also on Darius’ 2013 smash, “Wagon Wheel,” and he couldn’t be happier to share the credit for a couple of his most-loved songs.

“If Lou Rawls had sung with the Jordanaires, it would have been like that…” he suggests. “Dave comes up with some stuff that’s just so great, and I would have never thought of it. And I hear them singing and I get chills. I mean, I really do.”

