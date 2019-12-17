Darius Rucker tapped as headliner for Super Bowl LIV pre-game festivities

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesDarius Rucker is headed to Miami in early 2020. The country solo star and Hootie and the Blowfish front man has announced plans to headline the NFL’s pre-Super Bowl parties on February 2.

Presented by the NFL’s hospitality partner On Location, the festivities leading up to the big event will take place within the security perimeter leading to Hard Rock Stadium, which means it'll be easy to get there for game time.

In addition to a performance by Darius, the party will feature food offerings from a variety of local Miami restaurants and appearances from NFL legends.

Darius, a big football fan, previously performed at the Super Bowl pre-game festivities in 2018, when he was part of the lineup for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

