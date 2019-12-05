Darius Rucker to perform at Daytona 500 pre-show

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesDarius Rucker is heading to the race track.

The star is set to headline a concert before the 2020 Daytona 500 race. Titled the "Great American Race," the event marks the beginning of NASCAR's 2020 season. Darius will take the stage before the 500-mile race on February 16 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Darius Rucker’s appeal is massive, encompassing fans of both rock and country music, making him a perfect fit for fans attending ‘The Great American Race,'” says Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “A talent like this is rare. Darius is a true American success story and we are proud to welcome him back once again.”

This serves as the fourth time Darius has performed at the iconic speedway. Tickets for the show are available now.

Darius recently reunited with his pre-country pop-rock band Hootie & The Blowfish for Imperfect Circle, the band's first album since 2005. They also embarked on the Group Therapy Tour that wrapped in October.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.