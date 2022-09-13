Darius Rucker to perform with Chapel Hart on ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Chapel Hart will be getting a little help from Darius Rucker this week on America’s Got Talent.

The country superstar will join Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle for a collaborative performance of one of his favorite songs on the season 17 finale.

Chapel Hart went viral with their audition performance of their original song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” in July. They became the second act in the show’s history to receive a Golden Buzzer that advanced them to the next round and ultimately secured a spot in the finale, where they’re up against 10 other acts.

“Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene’ during their audition. Their energy on that stage has been contagious to watch and I’m honored they asked me to be part of their finale experience – especially to perform one of my favorite songs of all time!” Darius says in a statement.

After seeing the audition, the Hootie & the Blowfish member revealed that he’d invited Chapel Hart to appear on his next album.

AGT airs live Wednesday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Chapel Hart will also make their Grand Ole Opry debut on September 17.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.