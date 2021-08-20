Darius Rucker wraps 12th annual “Darius & Friends” fundraiser; over $2.5 million raised for St. Jude to date

Austin Friedline

Earlier this week, Darius Rucker once again hosted his annual “Darius & Friends” fundraiser, which is in its 12th year of raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The event, which returned to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this year after going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, was sold out, raising $410,000 in 2021 alone. The show also pushed the total money raised since the event’s inception up to over $2.5 million.

The surprise lineup consisted of Jason Aldean, Brothers Osborne, Runaway June, Elvie Shane, Keb’ Mo’, and golfer John Daly. Of course, Darius also took the stage, closing out the night with an encore that included his rendition of “Wagon Wheel.”

In addition to selling out the Ryman, the “Darius & Friends” show kept its livestream component in place, inviting fans who weren’t able to be there to join from home via the Mandolin livestream.

