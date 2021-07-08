Darius Rucker’s legendary rock group Hootie & the Blowfish heads to Mexico for ‘Hootiefest’

Todd & Chris Owyoung

Hootie & the Blowfish are here to help you stoke your ’90s nostalgia and get a tan at the same time.

Darius Rucker‘s iconic rock group is hosting HootieFest: The Big Splash, a “destination concert vacation event” that will take place at Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, from January 26 to January 29. The four-day event will include three headlining performances from Hootie on the beach, as well as daytime entertainment and nightly concerts by Barenaked Ladies, Toad the West Sprocket, Spin Doctors, Better than Ezra, Sister Hazel, Blues Traveler and Toadies.

After their 2019 Group Therapy tour with the Barenaked Ladies, Hootie & the Blowfish’s members just can’t help but keep the party going.

“We were blown away by the response from fans during our last tour,” Darius says. “It was so special to be back on stage together and to know that people still love the music as much as we do. What better way to keep that celebration going than in Mexico!?”

Packages including accommodations, concert access, transportation and more go on sale Thursday, July 15, at 1 p.m. ET A 24-hour pre-sale starts Wednesday a 1 p.m. ET. For more information, visit Hootiefest.com.

In his solo country career, meanwhile, Darius scored his ninth number-one hit this year with “Beers & Sunshine.” His current single, “My Masterpiece,” is climbing the charts.

