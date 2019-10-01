Dash Cam Video: Tampa Police Officer Saves Dog Hit on I-275

A Tampa police officer is being hailed a hero for darting into busy Interstate 275 in Tampa, Monday, September 23, to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.

Video from the officer’s dash cam showed him stop and get out within seconds of the dog getting hit.

Pinellas Park police Officer Joseph Puglia told ABC Action News in Tampa his heart “really sank until I started seeing him breathing.”

Puglia says he wrapped the dog in an emergency blanket, put him in his SUV and called dispatch.

Police officer rescues dog hit by car on I-275 https://t.co/gNqXgKnTQZ — Fox 4 News (@Fox4Now) September 24, 2019

The dog survived with minor cuts and bruises. Puglia says they nicknamed the dog, who ended up in the county’s animal shelter, “Lucky.”

Lucky has since been adopted and is a very happy boy.