Dastardly Doggie Deeds in PBC, One Died Pink and Green, Another Stolen

An eight week-old black lab mix puppy was stolen from the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League’s adoption center last week. The theft was spotted on surveillance cameras, as a man and a woman broke a lock at the facility to gain entrance.

Rich Anderson, Executive Director and CEO of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, said the missing puppy was not discovered until the next morning when the dog’s new owners came to pick up their new pup and it wasn’t there.

Take a look at this surveillance video screen shot of the alleged thieves and see if you recognize the dog nappers.



The rescue league is asking anyone with information to call the West Palm Beach Police Department.

They are offering $500 for information leading to the puppy’s safe return.

A Lake Worth Beach woman is still in shock after her dog was died pink and green during a visit to the groomer.

Graziella Puleo intended for her dog Lola, a Golden Retriever and poodle mix, to get a buzz cut, teeth cleaned, nails trimmed and ears cleaned.

Graziella Puleo said she took her dog Lola to Amores Pet Salon in #LakeWorth for routine haircut, nail trim and teeth cleaning. Left looking like this. Spa owner said she thought it would be nice surprise, wanted to make Puleo happy. Puleo was NOT happy. pic.twitter.com/DHwrhoFr59 — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) August 20, 2019

Instead, Lola came out with dyed green eyebrows and pink ears.

Puleo booked an appointment her dog to Amores Pet Salon Dog Grooming Day Care Boarding Spa in downtown Lake Worth Beach.

Puleo says the problems didn’t end there. Lola’s eyebrows, eyelashes and whiskers were buzzed off and the dog appeared to have a burn around her belly and groin area, forcing her to take Lola to a vet to be treated for an infection.

She said her nails were not cut, but instead ripped off. Her teeth were also left untouched.

We reached out to the owner of Amores Pet Salon who admitted to dying the dog’s hair without being requested to do so.

She said she wanted to do something nice for Lola’s owner and thought the surprise would make her happy.

The owner gave Puleo a $150 refund and offered a complimentary future visit.