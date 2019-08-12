Date is Set for 2020 Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®

West Palm Beach, Fla.– Saturday, January 25, 2020 will mark the 29th annual Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure in Downtown West Palm Beach. Join the fun as walkers, racers, and supporters of all ages raise money for the cause while celebrating breast cancer survivors and remembering beloved friends and family who have lost their lives to this disease.

This year’s event will be chaired by Tim Allan “T.A.” Walker, WPTV’s Taste & See reporter. The popular journalist, known for his fun coverage of local events, music, dining, arts, tourism, festivals, and nightlife, has been a longtime supporter of the nonprofit dedicated to ending breast cancer.

Funds raised during the Race will support Susan G. Komen’s Bold Goal to reduce the nation’s 40,000 breast cancer deaths by 50% by 2026. Seventy-five percent of net proceeds from the Race will remain local to provide screenings, treatment and education in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. Twenty-five percent will support the Susan G. Komen Research and Training Grants Program, which funds groundbreaking breast cancer research awards and educational/scientific programs.

Local programs funded include Bethesda Women’s Health Center, Caridad Center, Department of Health-Broward County, Florida Community Health Centers, Genesis Community Health, Lakeside Medical Center, and Martin Memorial Health Systems. Locally in 2018-2019: 45,219 people learned about breast cancer including 24 who were diagnosed; 749 people benefited from diagnostic services such as clinical exams, diagnostic ultrasounds, and biopsies; 77 people received patient navigation services; and 978 people received a screening mammogram.

With the goal to raise $1 million dollars in 2020, the Race is symbolic of Komen Florida’s commitment to ensuring that no woman—or man—ever walks alone on the breast cancer journey. The family-friendly event is an opportunity for runners, walkers, corporate, community and school teams, and individuals of all ages to enjoy a morning full of activities.

Kate Watt, Komen Florida’s executive director, says 13,728 women in Florida are diagnosed with breast cancer annually and 2,704 of these will lose their battles with breast cancer. “With timely access to care for every woman or man affected by this disease, we can reduce breast cancer deaths by as much as one-third. Known as South Florida’s ‘First Responders to Breast Cancer,’ our focus is on improving access for low-income and uninsured women, women of color, and other vulnerable populations that face barriers to care while providing them with comfort, assurance, and compassionate support.”

National presenting sponsor of the 2020 Komen South Florida Race for the Cure is Bank of America. Local sponsors as of the date of this release include presenting sponsor, South Florida Ford Dealers, Hubbard Media, WPTV, University of Miami Health System, Tropical Shipping, Good Samaritan Breast Institute, FPL, Comcast, Macy’s, Florida Cancer Specialists, Office Depot, Zebedee Productions, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith and Dunkin’.

IF YOU GO:

What: Susan G. Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®

When: January 25, 2020

5:30 AM Race Day Registration opens at Palm Beach Post Centennial Park (South Flagler

Drive between Evernia Street and Fern Street)

7:00 AM Main Stage Program begins at Meyer Amphitheatre

7:30 AM Women’s and Men’s 5K USATF Run (3.1 miles)

8:15 AM Runner’s Awards Ceremony and Entertainment at Meyer Amphitheatre

8:30 AM Acknowledgements/Entertainment at Meyer Amphitheatre

9:00 AM Warrior/Survivor Recognition Ceremony at Meyer Amphitheatre

9:30 AM 5K Walk (13.1 miles) and 1-mile Family Fun Run

10:15 AM Kids T-Shirt Art Contest Awards at Meyer Amphitheatre

10:30 AM Tots Run for the Cure (ages 5 and under) at Flagler & Evernia near Kid Zone

10:45 AM Kids Run for the Cure (ages 6-12) at Flagler & Evernia near Kid Zone

11:00 AM Event concludes

Where: Meyer Amphitheatre, 105 Evernia St., West Palm Beach, FL

Registration: Visit komenflorida.org/race . Registration fees start at: $25 for adults and survivors; $10 for youth (under 18); and $45 for virtual participation. Fees will increase by $10 starting October 2, and an additional $5 the day of Race.

Contact: To learn more, email race@komenflorida.org , or visit komenflorida.org/race.

About Susan G. Komen and Komen South Florida

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen Florida is working to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in the local community. Through events like the Komen South Florida Race for the Cure®, Komen Florida has invested over $14 million in community breast health programs in Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie counties and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research. For more information, call 561-514-3020 or visit www.komenflorida.org .