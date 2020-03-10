Daughter arrested after mom goes missing in Vero Beach

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public that a Carmelina Kohler was missing, last seen by her husband on Monday.

Authorities say Carmelina and her adopted daughter Crystal Marie Kohler were heading to a nail salon on 12th Street and US 1, however, Crystal returned to their home in Carmelina’s blue van without Carmelina.

Police say they found Carmelina’s phone on 27th Avenue and Aviation Boulevard, but she had no reason to be there.

Now, the adopted daughter of Carmelina has been arrested in Vero Beach. She was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Auto and driving with a suspended license.

Carmelina is still missing. She is described as 5’7” tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has shoulder length red and brown hair. The van she was driving is a 2018 Blue Chrysler Pacifica with the Florida license plate MATLAA.