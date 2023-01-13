David Lynch takes fans to a festival in “Stars Like Confetti” video

Courtesy of Broken Bow Records

Dustin Lynch is giving fans a taste of what it’s like to experience a country festival with the video for his new single, “Stars Like Confetti.”

The clip was shot at the Country Jam USA festival in Eau Clare, Wisconsin, and offers glimpses of hanging him out with fans in the crowd having a good time. It also includes footage of the backstage and onstage experience and is cut with clips of a couple falling in love at the festival.

“With this video, we really wanted to capture one of my favorite things about country music and that’s getting to play at live shows, festivals, and fairs,” Dustin shares in a release. “All of these little pockets across the country are magical and make you realize that, yes – people are coming together, and people are brought together because of country music.”

He adds, “I also think we captured just how much fun we’re having on the road with our fans, not only onstage, but in-and-around campgrounds before and after. That’s the magic of country music – it’s one big family having a whole lot of fun!”

