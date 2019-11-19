Day Three of Public Impeachment Hearings LIVE

A third day of public hearings in the House impeachment hearings opens this morning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

The House Intelligence Committee will question National Security Council Ukraine expert Colonel Alexander Vindman and vice presidential aide and Russia specialist Jennifer Williams.

At 2:30 p.m. former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison will testify.

Morrison, Williams, and Vindman all monitored President Trump’s July phone call when he repeatedly asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.