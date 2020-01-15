Daycare teacher broke 3-year-old child’s leg,

A Florida daycare teacher was arrested after police say she broke a 3-year-old child’s leg because he was misbehaving in class.

According to a police report by the Boca Raton police, the child’s mother dropped her son off at the Early Learning Academy on Jan. 10th. The boy’s father got a call around 11 a.m. and staff members told him the boy’s leg was injured from kicking a metal chair. The boy did not get picked up till around 3:45 p.m.

The child’s mother told police her son was in severe pain so she took him to the hospital where they took x-rays and was diagnosed with a fracture to his right leg.

Boca Raton police say the boy said he got hurt when his teacher, 24-year-old Estefany Acosta, sat on him because he was misbehaving.

Acosta was questioned by authorities and she initially stated that the boy suffered the injury from kicking a metal chair, but later changed her story when school administrators told her the classroom was under video surveillance. “she got nervous and changed her story. Acosta claimed that [the child] could have been injured when she accidentally fell on him,” the arrest report stated.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and found that Acosta did injure the child. She was later arrested for aggravated child abuse and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.