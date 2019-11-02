Daylight Saving Time to End This Weekend

Americans will gain an extra hour of sleep this weekend as Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time.

At 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3rd, people across the U.S. will need to “fall back” one hour to reflect the new time.

It won’t affect residents of Arizona, Hawaii, and many of the U.S. territories.

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act in 1966, which established daylight saving time from the second Sunday of March through the first Sunday of November.

