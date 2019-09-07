Daytona veteran arrested for threatening mass shooting online

An Army veteran from Daytona Beach is behind bars after posting a comment on a YouTube video threatening to murder as many people as possible, police say.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Leo Arong was arrested Thursday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified the sheriff’s office of threats posted on YouTube during a PBS News Hour Livestream.

Deputies say he made anti-Semitic comments and compared himself to the El Paso shooter.

Deputies also say he made comments criticizing the state’s Red Flag Law.

According to the sheriff’s office, after multiple agencies interviewed Arong’s neighbors, he was found at his home where he admitted posting the comments but said he didn’t mean what he wrote and that he was spoofing another user.

A search warrant was obtained for his home, which included his cell phone and laptop, but no guns were found. During the investigation, detectives learned that he is a U.S. Army veteran and that there have been concerns for his well-being and signs that he could be in need of veterans services.

He was charged with making written threats to kill or harm in a mass shooting or act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Volusia County jail.

No other information is available at this time.