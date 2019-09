New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is dropping out of the 2020 race for the White House saying, “It’s clearly not my time.”

The Democrat made the announcement this morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

JUST IN: NYC Mayor de Blasio drops out of presidential race, he announces on @Morning_Joe: "It's clearly not my time." pic.twitter.com/6bAEXb2bTA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 20, 2019

De Blasio says he’s going to spend his time ensuring New York City remains the “vanguard of progressivism.”