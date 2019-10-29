Dead sharks wash up on Delray Beach

Beachgoers in Delray Beach were met with an unsettling surprise after a pair of dead sharks washed ashore, Tuesday morning.

The sharks were reportedly spotted near the shoreline on the north end of Delray Beach.

One of the sharks appeared to be a baby while the other one was said to be full grown.

The sharks did not wash-up together as the baby was reportedly more decomposed than the other.

The Ocean Rescue division of the Delray Beach Fire Department said crews were dispatched to remove the dead sharks.

“Ocean Rescue officials said if you see dead sharks along the beach, call the agency right away at 561-243-7352.”