Deadlines in Impeachment Probe Approaching for White House

Deadlines for the White House to respond in the impeachment probe are fast approaching.

By Sunday, the Trump Administration has to decide whether to let President Trump testify in the Wednesday hearings or send someone to represent him.

By December 6th, next Friday, Trump’s counsel has to decide whether they’ll be calling their own witnesses forward or if they’ll be making any statements.

Under House rules, the President’s lawyer can take part in the hearings in the Judiciary Committee.

