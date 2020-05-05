Deadly Asian “Murder Hornets” are Here

Look up in the sky, is it a bird or a plane, no it’s a gigantic Asian hornet that can fly up to 20-miles per hour, rip the heads off of honeybees and even eat meat.

So-called “Murder Hornets” from Asia have now reported in the U-S for the first time. The large, invasive insects grow up to 2-inches in length and pose a big threat to the country’s already-declining honeybee population.

The massive insects been spotted in Washington State and are stirring fears for honeybees and humans.

Multiple stings can even be fatal to some humans. The hornet’s venom is deadly and its stinger is long enough to puncture a beekeeping suit.

In Japan, the hornets kill up to 50 people a year. Now, for the first time, they have arrived in the United States.

U.S. Farmers depend on honeybees to pollinate many crops such as apples, blueberries and cherries.

Asian giant hornets can use mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of hours, decapitating the bees and flying away with the bee bodies to feed their young.

The State Department of Agriculture will start trying to trap for queens this Spring. Queens that can grow to two inches long.