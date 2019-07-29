Deadly Brain-Swelling Virus Detected In Florida

Florida health officials say they’ve detected a virus that causes deadly brain swelling in humans.

The virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, can be transmitted by mosquitoes.

The Florida Department of Health says tests late last week showed EEE is infecting mosquitoes in Orange County including Orlando.

The CDC says only about seven cases of the virus are reported in humans each year, but about 30-percent of people who are infected die.