Death of Broward County Firefighter Ruled Homicide

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office have ruled the death of a Coral Springs firefighter a homicide.

The Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department confirmed over the weekend that a body found in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was 39-year-old firefighter and paramedic Christopher Randazzo.

BSO deputies found Randazzo’s body early Saturday morning.

He was last seen alive round 1 a.m., on Saturday, according to BSO.

The homicide took place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. in Lauderdale By The Sea, authorities said.

Randazzo had been with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department since March.

Randazzo attained his firefighter certification and his paramedic certification in 2018, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department.

Randazzo was honored by fellow firefighters Tuesday as his body was transported to a local funeral home.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.”

“A reward of $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.”