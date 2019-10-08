Death toll from vaping rises to 22

The CDC is reporting that the death toll stands at 22 people in 15 states from vaping.

The grocery store chain Kroger will no longer sell the product at any of their locations as the CDC investigates thousands of illnesses and lung damage in the nation.

A new study says exposure to nicotine from e-cigarette vapor causes lung cancer.

Researchers at New York University found that vaping causes lung cancer and potentially bladder cancer in mice, concluding it is likely “very harmful” to people as well.

The study funded by the National Institutes of Health is the first to link cancer to vaping definitively.

The amount of smoke the mice were exposed to was similar to a person who’s vaped for about three to six years.