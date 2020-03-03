Death Toll Jumps To At Least 21 After This Mornings Tornado Touchdown In East Nashville

Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends in Nashville, Tenn. after this mornings devastating tornado ripped through East Nashville/central Tenn.
Here is some footage during and after the storm.
WATCH: Reporter describes the harrowing moment a tornado hits CBS affiliate WTVF in Nashville. "This is the inside of the tornado right now." https://t.co/0cgp7ZMhzQ pic.twitter.com/DXUrqNvPMv
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020
The damage just seems endless. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cR5dDGU4g0
— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 3, 2020
Watch @carrieunderwood's full interview with @SavannahGuthrie and Carson Daly as she discusses her new book, family, body positivity and much more. pic.twitter.com/UBSfRPsIrh
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020
Click [HERE] for live updates: